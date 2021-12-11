Fostering tolerance

History is replete with examples of nations that are misled by their beliefs. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s governments have always catered to mobs and eminent personalities, paying no heed to what is good for people. We are far from formulating solution-centric ideas. All this is tarnishing Pakistan’s image globally. Slander and libels are not a great way to create a good image and goodwill. The government must make efforts to reduce notorious incidents like the one in Sialkot. Educational institutions must work to foster tolerance and humility in people and the government should formulate proper policies to support them. That is the only way to end the intolerance and bigotry that has taken root in this country.
Ammar ul Hassan Chishty
Mian Channu
This refers to the article ‘Surviving without IMF!’ by Ashfaq Tola . One is compelled to say that were it not for...
Due to delays in results by the Sindh Board, some universities are cancelling the provisional admissions of students...
One of the biggest issues in Machianwala, Punjab is its outdated educational system. There is no empahsis on...
This refers to the editorial ‘State of impasse’ . It is surprising to know that members from Sindh and Balochistan...
An agreement was reached between Pakistan and the IMF in July 2019, under which Pakistan was to receive $6 billion in...
The ghastly murder of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot has shocked the whole world. The entire nation is ashamed. Everyone,...