Fostering tolerance

History is replete with examples of nations that are misled by their beliefs. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s governments have always catered to mobs and eminent personalities, paying no heed to what is good for people. We are far from formulating solution-centric ideas. All this is tarnishing Pakistan’s image globally. Slander and libels are not a great way to create a good image and goodwill. The government must make efforts to reduce notorious incidents like the one in Sialkot. Educational institutions must work to foster tolerance and humility in people and the government should formulate proper policies to support them. That is the only way to end the intolerance and bigotry that has taken root in this country.

Ammar ul Hassan Chishty

Mian Channu