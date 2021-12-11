Another hitch

Due to delays in results by the Sindh Board, some universities are cancelling the provisional admissions of students from the province. Recently, Punjab University cancelled the admissions of candidates from Sindh for failing to submit their results by November 8 – the deadline for document submissions. The move is condemnable. One fears that other universities may follow suit.
Students are in a flux. Should they waste a year? It seems unfair that they are being forced to take gaps in their education for no fault of their own. It would not be wrong to claim that the Higher Education Commission and other relevant authorities are not the least concerned about this scenario. It is high time to eradicate the injustice and unfairness in the education sector.
Abdul Qadir Morio
Larkana
History is replete with examples of nations that are misled by their beliefs. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s governments...
This refers to the article ‘Surviving without IMF!’ by Ashfaq Tola . One is compelled to say that were it not for...
One of the biggest issues in Machianwala, Punjab is its outdated educational system. There is no empahsis on...
This refers to the editorial ‘State of impasse’ . It is surprising to know that members from Sindh and Balochistan...
An agreement was reached between Pakistan and the IMF in July 2019, under which Pakistan was to receive $6 billion in...
The ghastly murder of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot has shocked the whole world. The entire nation is ashamed. Everyone,...