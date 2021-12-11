More than marks

One of the biggest issues in Machianwala, Punjab is its outdated educational system. There is no empahsis on conceptual learning. Students are taught to study for the sake of passing exams rather than actually learning and understanding what is being taught.
Institutions are so focused on getting good grades that ethics and other skills have been side-lined. There is no importance of extracurricular activities at all. It is imperative that the government work to make people understand that merely getting good marks is not an achievement; rather, a student must also be groomed into a productive citizen of society.
Muhammad Umair
Machianwala
