Thar kids to be taught Chinese

KARACHI: Children of local villagers in Thar Block-1 would be taught Chinese language by qualified teachers under a programme initiated by Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a statement said on Friday. SSRL, a local subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, is carrying out the programme in collaboration with Confucius Institute, University of Karachi.

“We have initiated the project to help local kids learn Chinese language. This skill will be an added tool for them once they enter professional life,” commented Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL.

He said dedicated Chinese teachers from Confucius Institute have been employed to impart Chinese language to local kids. The classes would help the local residents of Thar in overcoming language barrier and working abreast of Chinese investors in the area, he hoped.

According to SSRL, a total of 30 boys and 30 girls from local schools of Thar will be attending the classes held in three different schools. On weekends, the teachers will also be teaching Chinese language to local employees of SSRL. The project got underway after due permission from concerned authorities.