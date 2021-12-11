Gold down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs124,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs86 to Rs106,481. In the international market, gold rates dropped by $12 to $1,771 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
