Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The rupee closed at 177.71 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 177.61.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 179.90 to the dollar. It had settled at 180.30 in the previous session.

“The demand for the greenback was there. We saw importers come to the market, buying dollars to meet their payment obligations," said a foreign exchange dealer.

The rupee could have seen a sharp depreciation, but positive data on the foreign exchange helped improve market sentiment, easing some pressure on the rupee, he added.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $25.1 billion as of December 03 from $22.4 billion after receiving $3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $18.7 billion from $16 billion.

Dealers said they expected the rupee to continue following a range-bound trading pattern as investors seem to be sidelined ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The rupee is seen trading at the 180-185 level versus the dollar by the end of this fiscal year.