Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally lower against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday.
The rupee closed at 177.71 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 177.61.
In the open market, the rupee ended at 179.90 to the dollar. It had settled at 180.30 in the previous session.
“The demand for the greenback was there. We saw importers come to the market, buying dollars to meet their payment obligations," said a foreign exchange dealer.
The rupee could have seen a sharp depreciation, but positive data on the foreign exchange helped improve market sentiment, easing some pressure on the rupee, he added.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $25.1 billion as of December 03 from $22.4 billion after receiving $3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $18.7 billion from $16 billion.
Dealers said they expected the rupee to continue following a range-bound trading pattern as investors seem to be sidelined ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The rupee is seen trading at the 180-185 level versus the dollar by the end of this fiscal year.
KARACHI: Children of local villagers in Thar Block-1 would be taught Chinese language by qualified teachers under a...
KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, ground services provider in Pakistan, got ‘best station’ award at 2021 Pride of Ground...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Friday.According to data released by the All...
LAHORE: The prices generally are likely to remain high even after six months from now; though rulers are upbeat...
Washington: US consumer prices rose last month at a rate not seen in nearly 40 years, the government reported on...
KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir, governor State Bank of Pakistan , has been appointed as chairman of the Council of Islamic...