An ungovernable economy

LAHORE: The prices generally are likely to remain high even after six months from now; though rulers are upbeat inflation will ease down the road, they were proved starkly wrong in the case of rupee also that remains in a free fall.

There are two reasons that would keep the prices high in future. The first is that generally prices do not fall back after going up even after reasons for the increase are addressed. Second is that most of the industrial sectors are operated under the influence of cartels.

Cement and sugar rates depend on the decisions taken at the cartel level. The steel rates may decline once the global prices taper off because there are numerous steel mills operating across the country independently without fixing prices.

The rates of agricultural commodities are not under the control of rulers who have failed to eliminate the middlemen who dictate the prices through hoarding and speculation.

Rulers are right the inflation will slow down in a year not because the prices will stop increasing but because the impact in percentage will be lower but in rupee terms will be as high as it is now. This is because the inflation from now on will be calculated from a very high base.

Take for instance the prices of petrol that at the start of the year were around Rs100/litre. An increase of Rs10 in petrol rates at that time meant an increase of 10 percent. Now that the petrol is hovering at Rs146/litre an increase of Rs10 would mean an increase of 7.5 percent only.

The percentage would continue to decrease as the petrol prices go up to Rs175 as indicated by the government (Rs30 increase in petroleum levy at Rs4/month).

When the wheat rates increased from Rs40 to Rs70/kg the percentage of increase was very high. As the support price of wheat has been increased this year as well the prices will again increase but in percentage terms by not more than 5 percent.

Rates of all edible commodities have reached their historic highs. Any further increase in their rates would be low in percentage terms. These commodities include sugar, milk, edible oil, mutton, chicken meat, beef, spices, and pulses.

The rates of perishable vegetables will mostly be determined by the market forces but the prices of vegetables having a long shelf life will be determined by hoarders/speculators. The consumers will not get any relief as the price increase in rupee terms will be as high as in the recent past but in percentage terms the price increase will be lower. The inflation will be determined in percentage terms and most likely be lower.

The government has come out with a plan of providing subsidised edibles to persons earning less than Rs31,000/month. This way the government has at least admitted the minimum wage of Rs20,000/month is not sufficient for the basic needs of any family. This government has allocated more money for social benefits than any other government in the region. This is despite the fact we are the poorest among all of them that include India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

All the dole-outs are being managed through borrowing as after debt servicing and defence expenses the government is left with no resources. This is not sustainable. The economies that look after their poor, that are few, or unemployed are all rich and their Tax-to-GDP ratio is above 30 percent. We could also easily manage these benefits if we could somehow increase our tax-to-GDP ratio to 30 percent. That is a tall order for an economy that is hardly generating taxes worth 10 percent of the GDP.

The basic flaw lies in governance. The ruling elite has admitted from day one that middlemen are distorting our agricultural markets. Yet nothing has been done in this regard. The middlemen have in fact, become stronger in the past three years. The tax evaders operate openly and live lavishly as the state begs from other countries.

The poor can only be looked after if the true tax potential of the country is exploited, and the farmers are freed from the shackles of middlemen. An even-handed approach against violators of rule is required for that. Pakistan has been made ungovernable systematically by successive governments including this one.