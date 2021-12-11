IG orders crackdown on kite traders

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered for intensifying a crackdown on kite making, selling and flying as well as the use of metallic string across the province.

He said that special operation should be carried out in big cities, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala against those involved in buying and selling of kites and use of metallic string.

Rao Sardar said that special teams of police officers should be formed to conduct night raids along with daytime action to bring the culprits to book. He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province. The IGP requested parents to keep their children away from the deadly game.