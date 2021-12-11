Road infrastructure to be improved: Aslam

LAHORE:A delegation led by President Sundar Trade and Industry Association Malik Azhar Ali called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat Friday.

During the meeting, infrastructure and other issues at Sundar Industrial Estate were discussed. The delegation demanded that road infrastructure in Sundar Industrial Estate be improved, encroachments on the Adda plot be removed and action be taken against unplanned buildings.

Aslam Iqbal assured the delegation that the legitimate issues would be resolved on a priority basis. He said that rapid industrial development was the top priority of the Punjab government. Every possible facility is being provided to domestic and foreign investors to set up industrial units. He said that modern world-class infrastructure had been provided in the industrial estates. Punjab has become a top investment priority due to better infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

The minister said that the road infrastructure would be improved for the convenience of the industrialists of Sundar Industrial Estate and a letter would be written to the Commissioner to prevent construction without maps. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries, CEO PIEDMC and officers concerned attended the meeting.

cabins for staff: Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani visited Railway Headquarters Office on Friday and directed the officers concerned to prepare cabins for the railway employees at work stations and branch offices so that they can work in a better environment. The Chairman Railways visited various branches including General Branch, Central Control Office, Store Purchase and Directorate of IT, PRFTC, Admin and Electrical etc.

CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional Manager Infrastructure Arshad Salam Khattak, Additional GM Traffic Mazhar Ali Shah, Additional GM Mechanical Salman Sadiq Sh and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

Chairman Railways further said that e-filing system will improve the work and get rid of large files because when all the records are compiled on the computer through e-filing, the records will be stored under properly-organised system.