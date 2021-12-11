Use of industrial by-products discussed

LAHORE:Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised one-day international seminar “Sustainable Use of Industrial By-Products” here Friday.

Apart from Pakistan, scientists and researchers from USA and Norway also addressed the seminar and presented research papers. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest. In addition to the use of industrial waste and coal residues, the scientists offered practical suggestions for environmental protection and prevention of land erosion. Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia from USA, Engr Beenish Shahzadi from Norway, Mr Mehedy Amin and Mr Jason Cheng from USA participated online. Dr Ali Ahmed and Dr Safeer Abbas shared their suggestions in the first session. Engr Suhail Kibriya presented his articles in the second session. Dr Wasim Abbass, Dr Hassan Mujtaba, Dr Qasim Shaukat Khan also shared their views.

The purpose of this seminar was to share knowledge regarding use of industrial waste products like coal ash etc in the construction industry to avoid harmful and health related issues caused by open dumping.