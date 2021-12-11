Use of industrial by-products discussed

LAHORE:Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised one-day international seminar “Sustainable Use of Industrial By-Products” here Friday.
Apart from Pakistan, scientists and researchers from USA and Norway also addressed the seminar and presented research papers. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest. In addition to the use of industrial waste and coal residues, the scientists offered practical suggestions for environmental protection and prevention of land erosion. Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia from USA, Engr Beenish Shahzadi from Norway, Mr Mehedy Amin and Mr Jason Cheng from USA participated online. Dr Ali Ahmed and Dr Safeer Abbas shared their suggestions in the first session. Engr Suhail Kibriya presented his articles in the second session. Dr Wasim Abbass, Dr Hassan Mujtaba, Dr Qasim Shaukat Khan also shared their views.
The purpose of this seminar was to share knowledge regarding use of industrial waste products like coal ash etc in the construction industry to avoid harmful and health related issues caused by open dumping.
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered for intensifying a crackdown on kite...
LAHORE:A delegation led by President Sundar Trade and Industry Association Malik Azhar Ali called on Provincial...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the rulers have deviated from the concept of welfare state...
A suspected thief sets office of a Chemical Factory on Ravi Road on fire to cover up his theft bid. Few days back, an...
LAHORE:The Board of Revenue has retrieved state land worth Rs473 billion. The BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of...
LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar laid emphasis on provision of equal rights to all without discrimination and sought role...