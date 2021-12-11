Thief sets office on fire

A suspected thief sets office of a Chemical Factory on Ravi Road on fire to cover up his theft bid. Few days back, an office of one Farooq had ‘accidently’ caught fire and incurred loss of record and valuables there. However, CCTV footage exposed that it was an effort by a suspected thief to hide his crime. The suspect Javed Malik allegedly had entered into the office, stole cash worth Rs0.6 million, prize bonds worth Rs0.2 million and saving certificates worth Rs0.6m. While leaving, he had set the office on fire to eliminate the evidence against him. Police have taken the suspect into custody. Meanwhile, two suspected bike lifters Faisal and Babar Maseeh have been arrested by Quid-e-Azam Industrial Police on Friday.
