State land worth Rs473b retrieved

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue (BOR) has retrieved state land worth Rs473 billion. The BOR reclaimed more than 6 acres of state land valuing Rs204.68 million in its latest drive in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal with the assistance of deputy commissioners concerned.

In a statement issued on Friday, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said 6-kanal state land valuing Rs4 crore 50 lakh in Sahiwal, 5 acres plus land valuing Rs15 crore 96 lakh 80 thousand in Sheikhupura had been retrieved from illegal occupants. He said around one lakh and 88 thousand acres of state land has been recovered in a province-wise drive. The total value of this land is Rs473 billion, he said.

Cop injured: A constable was injured in a police encounter in Sundar on Friday. Reportedly, a police team conducted a raid to arrest few suspected criminals in Sulankay, Sundar. The suspects offered resistance and resorted to firing. As a result, a police constable Azmat Ali received bullet injuries. On information of the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the health of injured constable. He also inquired after the health of Head Constable Abbas Ali who got serious head and other injuries when an underage boy driving his car carelessly hit the motorbike of Abbas.

Bikes catch FIRE: Two bikes caught fire after collision in Manga Mandi on Multan Road on Friday. After the incident, the victims fell down and received injuries. Nearby people and petrol pump staff rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to hospital.

Fire: An incident of fire was reported in a shop in Shad Bagh on Friday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in a tailor’s shop near Chowk Khabibia Road Rashid Plaza. The fire expanded to the whole shop due to presence of inflammable material. Nearby people tried to control it but failed. Then fire fighters extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.