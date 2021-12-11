Equal rights to all demanded

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar laid emphasis on provision of equal rights to all without discrimination and sought role of the international powers in provision of human rights across the board.

The seminar was organised by PU Human Rights Chair at School of Communication Studies in which Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mr Ejaz Alam Augustine, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, Gender Equality Committee Chairperson MPA Uzma Kardar, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising and Human Rights Chair Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, faculty members and students participated.

Talking to the media, Mr Augustine said that the human chain had been formed at Punjab University to express the resolve that the government was determined to provide equal opportunities to all and ensure provision of human rights to every segment of the society.

He said that the message of human rights was being delivered through mosques as it would play an important role in creating awareness in this regard. He condemned the Sialkot incident and said there was a need to spread the message of humanity to discourage this mindset.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU for the first time had established a human rights chair to highlight human rights issues, create awareness and suggest solutions to such problems. He said that our religion had given the message of humanity and equality which was being pursued by today's world. He demanded the international powers role in provision of human rights across the board and in checking violations of human rights in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan, India and other countries.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan gave protection to the people from all the sections of the society. He said that PU had provided jobs to Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in grade 17 and 19. Uzma Kardar stressed on maintaining balance in the world.

Meanwhile PU Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “Role of Human Rights Education in Protection of Human Rights, Humanity and Culture” in collaboration with Ambedkar Society for South Asia at its auditorium.

The speakers including Arch Bishop of Lahore Cathedral from Christian Community Sabestian Frances Shaw, PU Institute of Language and Linguistics Head Prof Ashok Kumar Khatri, Educationist Dr Ariya Indras Patras, Prof Kalyan Singh Kalyan from GCU Punjabi Department, Human Rights Activist Abdullah Malik, President Adhi Dharam Punjab from Hindu Community Amaranth Randhwa and others spoke.

The speakers said the human rights violations against minorities were a worldwide phenomenon. However, the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan provides adequate accommodation to its minorities that favours unity in diversity, they added. In the history, Charter of Madina was the first Charter of humanity to maintain peace and co-operation between different factions of Madina, they said. They said that inaugurating Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community was a good initiative by the government and it was a corridor of peace.