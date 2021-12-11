MoU signed to set up Women’s Healthcare Centre

LAHORE:Johns Hopkins Medicine International and a private hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to mark cooperation between the two institutions to set up a Women’s Healthcare Centre.

US Political Officer Khatijah Corey represented the US government at the MoU signing ceremony. She assured of the US government’s support for women-centred healthcare stating, “Quality women-centred health care is difficult to find even today. From my own personal experience, these institutions offer safe and comfortable space where I feel my care is personalised and focused on some of the unique hurdles women face.”

Pakistani doctors in the United States help ensure better health outcomes there and the US healthcare system provides access to high-quality training and information on best practices for Pakistani medical professionals. The US government, in conjunction with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) works with government to ensure that Pakistan’s healthcare system can offer improved and cost-effective services to the people of Pakistan.

USAID also works closely with the health system to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease in Pakistan. Chairman of the hospital Shahid Hussain and Dr Laurent from Johns Hopkins International were also present.