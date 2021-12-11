2 more golden scholarships initiated at GCU

LAHORE:Dr Masood Akbar, an expatriate Old Ravian, has given yet another donation of Rs2 million to the Endowment Fund Trust of Government College University Lahore (GCU-EFT) for initiation of two more golden scholarships for deserving students after the names of his dear ones.

According to a press release, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Secretary Executive Committee GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Akbar has already initiated four golden scholarships in the past and the tally of his sponsored perpetual scholarships has risen to six.

He added the original amount of donation was never spent by the Trust and only the income earned on donation, was used for scholarships. The total number of golden scholarships in the GCU-EFT has now risen to 123, he said.

President of GCU-EFT Iqbal Z Ahmed said these golden scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students on need basis every year for ever. He believed that sponsoring education of deserving students was the best way of charity which could bring qualitative change in society. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student every year.

Iqbal Z Ahmed said every year; hundreds of deserving students are completing their academic programmes at GCU through these scholarship. Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi also applauded this great gesture of Dr Akbar and appreciated the efforts of GCU-EFT Executive Committee.