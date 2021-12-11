Complaints redressed on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:Complainants of different districts have been provided legal relief to the tune of Rs7.5 million by government departments concerned on the directions of Punjab Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan.

On the direction of the ombudsman, the Jhang based applicant Khadija Iqbal has been given Rs2,849,952 pending dues of her husband who died during service. The ombudsman office has also directed the Director-General Agriculture (Fields) Punjab to pay group insurance, death grant along with creation of OSD post for issuance of pension and other emoluments to the widow and a compliance report be submitted to ombudsman office within 45 days positively.

On another complaint, the complainant has been paid Rs2.2 million as a result of the intervention of the ombudsman office and a summary has also been sent to the competent authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act against former district education officer Shafqat Habib responsible for negligence and delay. In a similar case, the TT Singh-based applicant Naseem Akhtar has been given arrears of salaries valuing Rs640,081 of her deceased husband who was an employee of the social welfare department.

On a separate application, the district education authority Rahim Yar Khan has paid arrears of Rs1,825,070 to complainant Iftikhar Ahmed Khan and provision of salary has also been started after approval of OSD post as his father died during service. The applicants have thanked the ombudsman office for its support to eke out their legal rights.