Yasmin urges people to prevent children from burns

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasim Rashid has said that the PTI government would provide Health Cards in Punjab from January 1, 2022, with a government funding limit of Rs one million and would also support in case of exceeding the limit. She urged upon the people to make themselves aware of precautionary measures to prevent children against burns, electric shocks and other hazards.

The minister stated this while presiding a seminar organised by Mir Khalil-ur- Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers on “How To Prevent Children from Burn and Correct Treatment”, in collaboration with Paediatric Surgery and Burn Department KEMU, Friends of Mayo Hospital, SHEZ Associates and Mehmood Pharmacy on Friday.

Prominent guests were Mayo Hospital board of governors chairman Dr Mehmood Shaukat, KEMU VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Shez CEO and adviser PTDC Ms Shazina Fazil, Dr Rizwan Naseer and CEO Mehmood Pharmacy Maqsood Arjumand.

Panel of experts included Dr Muhammad Sharif Pediatric surgery department head KEMU, Mayo Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Friends of Mayo Hospital president Dr Fatima Fazal and vice-president Ambreen Irfan, Head of Plastic Surgery and Burn Mayo hospital Dr Mustehsan, Dr Sana Aslam, Dr Zafar CEO Mukhtar A Sheikh Hospital, Dr Azif Zubair Bhatti, Shalimar Hospital Burn and Plastic Surgery head Dr Hashmat Afandi, Prof Dr Umar Farooq, Prof Asia Naureen, Sadia Sarmad, Robina Khalid and Mrs Farida Hasan. Dr Yasim Rashid said that the PTI government would provide Health Cards in Punjab from January 1, 2022, with a government funding limit of Rs one million and would also support in case of exceeding the limit. She urged upon the people to make themselves aware of precautionary measures to prevent children against burns, electric shocks and other hazards. Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal praised the presentation made by Dr Muhammad Sharif regarding burn treatment, adding that information about primary, secondary and tertiary care should also be provided to the masses. He advised the people not to put blankets over burn victims but put cold water instead.

Other speakers in a seminar also warned against the growing number of children suffering from burn and electric shock incidents, emphasising the urgent need to create awareness among the masses to prevent children from handling stoves, hot water, live wires, iron, heater etc. and sprinkle cold water on burn wounds instead of applying ice, turmeric or toothpaste etc.

Mrs Farida Hasan emphasised the need of establishing special Burn Units for children in all hospitals. She also urged upon having specially trained nurses and paramedic staff for Burn treatment. Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat urged upon the need of creating awareness among women about protecting children from burn and electric shock accidents. Shazina Fazil demanded that mandatory provision of fire exit arrangements and special safety doors must be included in all multi-storied buildings without which their designs must not be approved.

Fatima Fazal said the objective of Friends of Mayo Hospital (FOMH) was to upgrade the government facilities in hospitals. She said Ambreen Irfan was the pioneer of the organisation which later grew into its present shape. She said burn cases increase in the winter season and people must take precautions in winters. Ambreen Irfan said FOMH was a welfare organisation for patients and strives to provide medical treatment to the underprivileged and destitute. She also expressed special thanks to Mrs Farida Hasan and MKRMS chairman Wasif Nagi.

Prof Dr Mustehsan praised the work of FOMH and said they were doing a good philanthropic job. Dr Umar Farooq demanded special media awareness campaign for burn prevention by putting placards and posters in schools and other public places. Robina Khalid urged upon parents to keep children away from fire, stoves, and hot water.