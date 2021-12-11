Focus on promotion of agriculture sector: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the government is paying special attention to the uplift of the agriculture sector and the agricultural production would be increased through mechanisation. He was presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here Friday. The meeting reviewed measures for improvement of agricultural sector in the province, sowing targets of wheat, prices and availability of fertilizers. Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, National Food Security Federal Secretary Tahir Khursheed, the provincial secretaries of departments of agriculture and food, PITB chairman and officers concerned attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Fakhar Imam said that innovation was being brought in the field of agriculture by using technology and production of wheat, rice, cotton and other crops had increased this year due to effective steps taken by the government.

The chief secretary said that 97 percent of target of wheat sowing had been achieved in Punjab. He said that ample stocks of wheat were available in the province, adding that the prices of fertilizers were under control and its supply also improved. The meeting was briefed that in line with the vision of the PM, the Punjab govt had issued farmer cards to provide direct subsidy to the growers and through this initiative a subsidy of billions of rupees annually would be given to more than one million registered farmers.