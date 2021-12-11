Past govts usurped people’s rights: Khawar

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesman for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that every Pakistani has equal rights on national resources but unfortunately these rights were usurped by the past government and the present opposition parties mercilessly looted the national resources of the country. In his message on World Human Rights Day on Friday, he said the PTI government, according to PM Imran Khan’s vision, was taking all possible steps for the welfare of all Pakistanis irrespective of race, sect, religion and language. Hasaan Khawar said that keeping up the same zeal, the Punjab government had significantly increased the Annual Development Budget of the province by Rs85 billion. The completion of various development projects in health, educational, infrastructure and other sectors will reveal the serious efforts of the government for ensuring the welfare of the common man. He appealed to the comity of the nations to play their due role against the Indian brutality and oppression in occupied Kashmir and make fruitful efforts for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
