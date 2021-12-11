Securing water sources need of hour, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting at CM’s Office on Friday where Secretary Irrigation gave a detailed briefing regarding the setting up of the Water Commission and Water Regularity Authority.

The chief minister said that regulating the usage of water in Punjab is of great importance. Securing the water reservoirs for our next generations is the need of hour. Water must be saved through better water management, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the salient features of Water Commission and Water Regulatory Authority. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Agriculture, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Local Govt and officials concerned attended the meeting.

LG system: Punjab Cabinet has approved the revised draft law of new Local Body System. The Punjab Cabinet has approved the draft agreement that was reached in the negotiations with PMLQ. According to the approved draft law, local government elections in Punjab will be held on party basis and the people will elect metropolitan mayors and district mayors directly. The province will have eleven metropolitan corporations in addition to the nine divisional headquarters. Gujrat and Sialkot will have the status of metropolitan corporations whereas the rest of the divisional headquarters will have a system of metropolitans and district councils. The remaining 25 districts of Punjab will have only district councils, village councils at the village level and neighborhood councils in urban areas. The system of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees and Town Committees has been abolished from the urban areas of 25 districts of the province.