Saturday December 11, 2021
World

US, UN condemn Myanmar junta

By AFP
December 11, 2021

BANGKOK: The United States and United Nations have condemned Myanmar’s junta over reports of the killing of 11 villagers, including children, warning of an "alarming escalation" of grave human rights abuses as the military tries to crush dissent.

The statements came after local media and residents said that soldiers seized 11 people from Dontaw village in Sagaing region following mine and bomb attacks on a military convoy on Tuesday.