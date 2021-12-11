 
Saturday December 11, 2021
New York allows non-citizens to vote in municipal elections

By AFP
December 11, 2021

NEW YORK: New York City Council on Thursday passed legislation to allow immigrants who are not US citizens to vote in local elections, the first major city in the United States to do so.

The local law, adopted by 33 votes to 14, with two abstentions, will allow lawful permanent residents and persons authorised to work in the United States who reside in New York and do not have US citizenship to participate in municipal elections.