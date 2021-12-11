New York allows non-citizens to vote in municipal elections

NEW YORK: New York City Council on Thursday passed legislation to allow immigrants who are not US citizens to vote in local elections, the first major city in the United States to do so.
The local law, adopted by 33 votes to 14, with two abstentions, will allow lawful permanent residents and persons authorised to work in the United States who reside in New York and do not have US citizenship to participate in municipal elections.
BAYONNE, France: Rivers overflowed their banks across a large swath of southwest France on Friday after heavy rains...
BANGKOK: The United States and United Nations have condemned Myanmar’s junta over reports of the killing of 11...
Managua: Nicaragua switched diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China on Thursday in a diplomatic coup for Beijing as...
WARSAW: Poland on Friday called on Germany’s new government to consider reparations for World War II during the...
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: When Shoruk Shaheen glances in the mirror, she likes what she sees, especially the...
The US government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks...