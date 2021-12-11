Women in blockaded Gaza seek dimple surgery to brighten smile

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: When Shoruk Shaheen glances in the mirror, she likes what she sees, especially the change in her face after a cosmetic procedure gaining popularity in Gaza: dimple creation surgery.
The resident of the Palestinian enclave -- who wore white shoes with a Dior logo and clutched a knock-off Louis Vuitton bag -- had the procedure a month ago at a clinic in downtown Gaza City.
"If you have a beautiful smile then you are a beautiful person," said the 26-year-old communications manager, whose eyes remained fixed on her mirror as she admired the new indentation in her left cheek. Dimple creation surgery is performed worldwide but has particular appeal in Gaza, thanks to its low cost and relative safety.
