Finland to buy 64 US F-35 fighters

HELSINKI: Finland will replace its fleet of ageing fighter jets with an order of 64 F-35A multi-role fighters from US contractor Lockheed Martin in a deal worth 8.4 billion euros ($9.5 billion), the government said on Friday.
"The F35 fulfilled the demands for preparedness, industrial cooperation and cost," Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen told a press conference. "In comparisons of the military capabilities, the F35 overall system was the best at meeting our needs," he said, citing the plane’s "battle, intelligence and resilience capabilities". Lockheed Martin saw off rival bids from Boeing, France’s Dassault, Swedish Saab and the Eurofighter consortium of the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.
