Saturday December 11, 2021
Beirut investigator seeks arrest of ex-minister

By AFP
December 11, 2021
BEIRUT: The Lebanese judge charged with investigating the Beirut port blast demanded on Friday the immediate arrest of a former minister who has refused to appear before court, a judicial source said. The investigation into the massive explosion at Beirut port on August 4, 2020 resumed on Wednesday after a two-month hiatus caused by multiple lawsuits seen as seeking to hamper the work of judge Tarek Bitar.