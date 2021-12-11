HBFC, KPT signs agreement for housing finance

KARACHI: House Building Finance Company (HBFC) Limited has signed an agreement with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in Karachi at KPT Head Office, a press release from the company said on Friday.

Mr. Nadir Mumtaz Warraich, Chairman KPT and Imran Ahad, MD and CEO, HBFC signed the agreement in the presence of senior executives from both the organizations. The event was graced by the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Mr. Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

Through these institutional arrangements, HBFC offers multiple channels to client organizations such as call center, exclusive email address, on-site kiosk, official HBFC website etc., so that employees of partner organizations can have access to HBFC’s housing finance service through a medium that is convenient for them.

In his speech, Mr. Syed Ali Haider Rizvi, Minister of Maritime Affairs said,“I am delighted to see KPT and other entities like Port Qasim Authority and PNSC under MoMA joining hands with HBFC to provide housing finance solutions for their employees. Home ownership remains a dream and a desire for every Pakistani, and it’s great to see these institutions coming together to help fulfill those dreams. Affordable housing is a key pillar of PTI government’s social and economic agenda.”

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Imran Ahad, MD & CEO of HBFC said, “Current focus on housing finance as a key driver of economic agenda, coupled with bold policy steps have created an ideal enabling environment for rapid and sustainable growth of mortgage finance in Pakistan.