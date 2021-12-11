ATC reserves judgment in Perween Rehman murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Friday reserved its order in the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) director Perween Rahman’s murder case after hearing the concluding arguments of the defence and prosecution sides.

Mohammad Imran, Abdul Raheem Swai, Ayaz Khan Shamzai, Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Amjad Hussain, along with others, have been charged with killing Rehman. Rehman had been shot dead on March 13, 2013, for raising voice against land grabbing in Orangi Town. The special public prosecutor submitted that the prosecution proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt to prove the guilt of the accused, and sought capital punishment for the brutal murder of the social activist. The ATC will announce the verdict on December 17.