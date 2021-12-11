PTI makes mere announcements, PPP does work: Wahab

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, inaugurated on Friday an urban forest and basketball ground in Shirin Jinnah Colony.

He said the provincial government had come up with various mega projects for Karachi. In an indirect reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said someone else had promised to bring about the change but the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had brought about the real change.

“The PPP is a party of poor and common people. We are going to hold local bodies’ elections. Local government powers must be transferred to lower level,” the KMC administrator said while talking to media persons after inaugurating the urban forest and basketball ground.

A large number of officers, sports personalities and people of the area were also present on the occasion. Wahab said that the claimants of Karachi had never been interested in improving the city. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed us to fix the issues created by those who ruined the city for their own interests,” he remarked.

He added that the roads of Shirin Jinnah Colony were dilapidated in the past but now green belts had been made by removing garbage. He said the PPP's mission was to serve the people selflessly.

“From this constituency, President Dr Arif Alvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman were elected twice,” he said insinuating that the PTI leaders did not do much for the constituency.

The SITE area paid huge taxes to the federal government but despite many promises, no work was done there, Wahab said, adding that the Sindh government was now constructing 15 new roads in the SITE area.

“We are not Imran Khan who cuts the ribbon of other government’s work,” he said. Taking a jibe at former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, the KMC administrator said Akhtar used to throw files and it was said that the KMC had no powers, but now the KMC was constructing roads and other development work was taking place. “The only difference is that now the KMC does not belong to China-cutters,” the administrator said.

Criticising the federal government, Wahab said it had been announced that five million houses would be built and 10 million jobs created but the federal government believed in making only announcements and doing no work.

Wahab said the prime minister was inaugurating what he used to call jungle bus and that too initiated by someone else's government. The common person is not able to eat two meals a day but the premier, he said, did not care about it. “Petrol prices have come down worldwide but the prices have not come down in Pakistan. Electricity prices have been increased,” he added.

Wahab said there were separate laws in the country for the poor and the prime minister. Around 70 per cent of the constructions in Lahore are illegal but no action was taken, he maintained. He said the Sindh government tried to protect the homes of the poor but the governor rejected the ordinance.

He said new buses were coming to Karachi in January and more buses would come in two months. Wahab said plantation of trees and seasonal flowers on green belts of 106 major highways of the city was also under way.