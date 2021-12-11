Traffic police directed to ensure traffic flow during cricket matches

The Karachi traffic police chief, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Yar Chohan, on Friday hold a meeting to devise a comprehensive diversion plan for the upcoming cricket event in the city starting December 13.

The meeting was held at the DIG’s office in the Garden Police Headquarters where he was briefed by the SPs and DSPs of various districts of Karachi regarding the traffic arrangements for the cricket matches between Pakistan and West Indies.

The officers said that they would ensure smooth flow of traffic during the matches between Pakistan and West Indies. The traffic police chief issued instructions that all the DSPs and section officers would personally inform the officers and officials posted within their limits about their duties and the concerned SPs would ensure that the subordinates had made all the necessary traffic arrangements.

The SPs, DSPs and section officers were told to patrol within their jurisdiction to ensure that there was no traffic problem at any place during the matches. They were also asked to inform the traffic control about the traffic situation in their areas in a timely manner so that the public could be informed about the traffic situation through radio and social media.

The traffic police was directed not to allow heavy traffic such as buses, mini-buses, trucks, water tankers, etc. to enter the roads leading to the National Stadium. The traffic police chief also directed the SPs and DSPs concerned regarding the parking area for the media persons and spectators to ensure that their vehicles were not parked anywhere apart from the designated places for parking.