Woman goes to sleep after ‘butchering, dismembering elderly man’

Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly murdering and dismembering the body of an elderly man at an apartment building on Abdullah Haroon Road in Saddar.

The neighbours informed police when they smelt something fishy. The Preedy police reached the property and found the woman with bloodstains on her hands and clothes peacefully sleeping.

The police found parts of 65-year-old Shaikh Muhammad Sohail’s body dumped in all rooms of the house. The knife apparently used in the murder, a hammer and some others tools found at the crime scene were seized by the police.

The police said the circumstantial evidence suggested that the woman had killed Sohail. DSP Zahid Hussain told The News that the woman was apparently high on crystal meth.

She was said to have been changing her statements since her arrest. Initially, she introduced herself as 40-year-old Rubab, wife of the victim, and then she said the victim was her brother-in-law. She even admitted to the crime for some time and then denied having killed Sohail. The suspect claimed that Sohail had killed her family members, including an elder brother, three sisters and her sister’s children, and he was now threatening to kill her. She had been living with him only to not get murdered by him.

The deceased was the father of eight children. His son Shaikh Muhammad Shahid told the media that the woman used to come and stay with his father at his apartment where the incident had taken place. He said the woman’s house was perhaps in Junejo Town. The medical test of the woman has been conducted. A case has been registered against her while an investigation is under way.