KMU revamps curriculum of rehabilitation, nursing, allied health sciences

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has taken an initiative to revamp curriculum and assessment of nursing, rehabilitation and allied health sciences as demanded by the modern healthcare system.

In this regard, a meeting of owners and heads of public and private institutions affiliated with the KMU was held, with Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Muhammad Daud Khan as chief guest.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, dean of basic medical sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, dean allied health sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain, dean clinical sciences Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, chairman central curriculum committee Prof Dr Zia-ul-Islam, director IHPE & R Dr Brikhna Jamil, director QEC Syeda Asiya Bukhari and heads of various institutions, faculty and administrative staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan said that there can be no compromise on the quality of health education as it is directly related to human life.

He said the services rendered by KMU in providing quality health services to the people of the province in the form of trained health staff are commendable. “The university, its vice chancellor and other officials concerned deserve congratulations on the reform process initiated to bring the curriculum and review process of nursing, physical medicine and allied health sciences in line with modern requirements and health needs of the province.

Daud Khan said the incumbent government was giving special importance to health education in the private sector and the meeting was a link in the same chain.

He said the steps being taken by KMU to improve the quality of practice in the field of medical education along with the theory are commendable. He said the reform agenda being pursued by KMU to bring the curriculum and review process in line with modern requirements and international standards is a timely step in the right direction and also the need of the hour.

Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Dr Brekhna Jamil, and Syeda Asiya Bukhari also addressed the function while the vice chancellor at the end answered the questions of the participants and presented honorary shields to the guest and members of the curriculum committee.