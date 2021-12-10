3-day registration drive of KPRA concludes

PESHAWAR: The three-day on-the-spot registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded here on Thursday.

The KPRA provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Peshawar in the three days drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided financial and technical assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive.

Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens more were identified during the three days campaign in which teams of KPRA including male and female inspectors and facilitation officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility.

On the third day, the KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp at Shiraz Ronaq located in Saddar for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot. The field teams visited areas of Saddar, Warsak Road,

Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Gulahar, Khyber Bazaar and Namak Mandi providing information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collecting their data for providing registration.