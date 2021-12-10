Road accident victims laid to rest in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The range officer and two other staffers of the Watershed Department were laid to rest in their respective graveyards in Balakot on Thursday.

A large number of people attended their funerals. Range Officer, Amjad Khan, and two other staffers were killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Jarad Nikian area of Kaghan valley on Wednesday night.

The official jeep was on its way back to Balakot from Kaghan valley when the driver lost control over the steering as a result of which it plunged into the ravine.

The Rescue 1122 teams along with the ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced the range officer and two other employees, Mohammad Ismail and Mohammad Riaz, dead.

The injured included Zafar Shah, Mohammad Pervez, stated to be the driver of the jeep, and Babu Kamran were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

According to police, the Watershed Department team had gone to Khan valley to check nurseries grown there under the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami programme.