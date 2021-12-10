KP govt urged to announce relief package for Covid-hit traders

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Thursday urged the provincial government to announce a comprehensive fiscal relief package for traders, who had been badly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

He made this demand while chairing a meeting of traders at the Chamber House here.

The SCCI chief said the business community was the economic backbone of the country, which should be facilitated on priority basis. He credited the SCCI for taking up business community’s problems with authorities concerned, being the second prime chamber of the country.

Hasnain Khushid expressed serious concern over alleged harassment of traders by officers of the Environment Protection Agency on the pretext of floating relevant rules. “The business community is not against the rules, but the harassment is not acceptable, which should be stopped,” he added.

The chamber president urged the EPA to formulate a policy for addressing the environmental issues by taking chamber and relevant stakeholders on board.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice-president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice-president Javed Akhtar, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, president Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Peshawar, Shaukat Ali Khan, former SCCI presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former vice-president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, S Minhajuddin, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and M. Naveed Rauf, Ihsanullah, Aftab Iqbal, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, traders leaders and presidents and office bearers of different Bazaar Association and Unions of Peshawar.

Hasnain Khurshid also announced his office as a complaint cell for the traders’ community. He said the business community has played a vital role in the economic development of the country, so the government should take serious measures to facilitate tax-payers at every level.