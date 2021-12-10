Seminar held on Anti-Corruption Day

PESHAWAR: A seminar on the topic of “Performance of NAB vis-à-vis Perspective of Media, Public Sector and General Masses” was held at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) offices here on Thursday.

The seminar war arranged in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day. Senator Mohsin Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion.

Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Shumail Ahmed Butt, Advocate General, M Riaz, President Peshawar Press Club, and Dr Gul Majeed Khan, VC Islamia College University, spoke on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by representatives of bureaucracy, academia, professionals from different walks of life, officers of NAB and students of schools, colleges and universities.

In his welcome speech, Brig (r) Farooq Naser Awan highlighted the performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appreciated the participants of different district level competitions held on the International Anti-Corruption Week.

On the occasion, speakers emphasised on making collective efforts in the war against corruption. They requested the participants to play their role in the awareness campaign and prevention of corruption so that the softer side of the organisation is highlighted.

They said that since white-collar criminals are powerful, they use all their resources to malign the institution, adding that the media being the fourth pillar of the state has to play an important role in highlighting

the performance of the institution.

Senator Mohsin Aziz appreciated the efforts of NAB in eradication of corruption. At the end, certificates were distributed among the position holders of essay writing, speech and poster painting competitions held in the entire province. The seminar concluded with an awareness walk against corruption.