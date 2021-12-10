PPP to stage rallies today

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will stage demonstrations throughout the province today (Friday) against the government for its failure to control price hike, unemployment, lawlessness and sacking of employees.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the provincial president Najmuddin Khan said that he had directed all the district presidents to stage rallies against the price hike and wrong policies of the inefficient rulers. Najmuddin Khan said that the PTI government has failed at all fronts and snatched jobs from the people. He said that the people were committing suicides due to the wrong policies of the government.