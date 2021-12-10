PPP to stage rallies today

PESHAWAR: On the directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will stage demonstrations throughout the province today (Friday) against the government for its failure to control price hike, unemployment, lawlessness and sacking of employees.
Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the provincial president Najmuddin Khan said that he had directed all the district presidents to stage rallies against the price hike and wrong policies of the inefficient rulers. Najmuddin Khan said that the PTI government has failed at all fronts and snatched jobs from the people. He said that the people were committing suicides due to the wrong policies of the government.
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday said that the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University has taken an initiative to revamp curriculum and assessment of nursing,...
PESHAWAR: The three-day on-the-spot registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority concluded here on...
MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday arrested two fraudsters who forcibly occupied lands and properties of various people...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Thursday celebrated Golden Jubilee of HANGOR Day, which is reminiscent of the heroic act and...
PESHAWAR: The CECOS University in collaboration with Pakistan Biosafety Association conducted a day-long workshop for...