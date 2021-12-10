JUI-F leader says govt has set new record of corruption

NOWSHERA: Jmaiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and Pakistan Democratic information secretary Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had set a new record of corruption, mismanagement and favouritism in history of the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan on the container used to claim to eliminate corruption within 90 days but now he and his ministers are busy making records of corruption and nepotism to oblige their blue-eyed persons,” he said while speaking at a meeting held in connection with the election campaign for the JUIF candidate.

Candidate for the Pabbi tehsil mayership Maulana Akhtar Munir Haqqani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activist Haji Nawab Khan also addressed the meeting.

Maulana Hamdullah said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.

He said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country. “This is not a government but a mafia imposed to ruin every sector of the country and loot the masses,” the JUIF leader said, adding that the incompetent rulers had now increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil after flour, sugar, medicines, electricity, petroleum and gas.