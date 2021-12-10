‘Global summit: A step towards supremacy’

Islamabad : The Joe Biden’s two days democracy summit will kick start on Thursday. Who is in and who is out has raised multiple questions and reservations among countries and civil society. The list includes liberal democracies, weaker democracies and several states with authoritarian characteristics. Twenty seven countries are from western hemisphere, thirty nine from Europe, two from Middle East and North Africa, seventeen from Africa, four from south & Central Asia and twenty one from East Asia & Pacific.

The Blue Chip Media in Islamabad organised a webinar “Global democracy summit: a step towards democracy or supremacy?” Prominent speakers from different walk of life expressed their views on the Biden led global summit on democracy.

In an answer to a question, Dr Ishtiaq, ex-vice chancellor, Sargodha University said it is a very important subject to discuss. Whenever the democrats are in power they show the discourse towards democracy. Liberal democracy and electoral democracy is a tool to judge the countries. In the last eight to 20 months the Biden administration seems to be a complete failure. In the trump Era there was at least clarity of thought but now it seems as if the US is facing a severe crisis of leadership. China is the only country which has ended absolute poverty in the last 40 years. Has given a successful economic model which is state lead economy as replacement in new liberal so called absolutely disastrous model we have seen. China has given a political meritocracy system. The timing for this global democracy summit is not correct. It reflects too many contradictions. The US experiments a failed nation building in Afghanistan. Answering to a question whether the US is taking a step to strengthen the democracy by organising this kind of event he said a successful economic model is surfacing in the neighbour of Pakistan. Western democracy is in deep crisis. One should avoid pushing the world into a new cold war by organising this kind of event. China has provided a stable path to prosperity to the masses. Pakistan is lucky to have China as a neighbour who is raising a successful political model based on political meritocracy and successful economic model based on state lead capitalism

While addressing the webinar Almas Haider Naqvi, a senior journalist expressed his views. He said to some extent he agrees that the standardization of democracy is under stressed for the past one or two decades. The goals and objective of this global democracy summit is to strengthen the stressed democracies. US have always used ideological credentials for real politics to protect the national interest. It has used it as a broader brand to reinstate its global leadership. If we view either Trump or Biden’s security document it is very clear China and Russia have been clubbed as future threats for US and modern liberal democracies.

Barrister Waqas Abraiz quoted Kabir Ali, a writer of Indo Pak history, “the politics which is based on the cast, colour, creed, race and prejudice approach lost its universal credibility”. Defense analyst and political com­me­ntator Brig (r) Farooq Hameed said US by now does not enjoy a super power status as it has been overshadowed by China. It is not possible to keep a country out having 1.7 billion of population. There was a cold war between US and Russia and now it is between US and China. United States is now a humiliated super power after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.