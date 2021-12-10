Economic policy making must remain govt’s domain through NEC, says Dr Hafiz Pasha

Islamabad: Former finance minister Dr. Hafiz A Pasha has said the accountability of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should rest with the Parliament. Besides, all envisaged targets, including inflation, should be approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) under the Chairmanship of PM and in presence of four chief ministers, he said.

“The SBP should be made accountable to Parliament. All targets, including inflation targeting, should be approved by NEC, the highest constitutional body, under the chairmanship of prime minister and along with the four chief ministers. While the SBP should have operational autonomy but the policy making should be the domain of the federal gove­rn­ment through NEC,” former finance minister Dr. Hafiz A Pasha said while addressing a session Understanding the Social Footprint of Central Banking & Monetary Policy in Pakistan on the occasion of 24th Sustainable Development Conference organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

The approval of SBP’s Autonomy Bill is among the prior actions for completion of the sixth review and release of $1 billion tranche under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the IMF programme. The proposed draft of SBP’s Autonomy Bill envisages abolishing the Monetary and Fiscal Coordination Board, besides some other controversial clauses, which will be strongly resisted by the opposition before its passage. Pasha said the government should bring back the inflation monitor, to track inflation in different income groups and cities.

Hassan Daud Butt, Board of Investment and Trade, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a strong and long-term policy needs to be devised and implemented to prevent frequent changes in the monetary policies, which hurt the business community. SDPI’s Dr Vaqar Ahmed said the central banks should be granted a higher role and responsibility in mitigating inequality. Dr Sajid Amin said the inflation target should be set by parliament instead of the central bank. More gender-inclusive committees for policy making must be established to acknowledge the other half of the population, said Dr. Alia Hashmi, Member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council.

The SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Q. Suleri, said that the South Asian countries need to re-strategize their work and devise an integrated agenda to fight any pandemic in future. Riaz Fatyana, MNA & Convener Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, said most of the SDGs were affected badly due to Covid-19 lockdown. He suggested that this is the right time for the parliamentarians, stakeholders, and policymakers to sit together and share their knowledge, experiences, and expertise to work on the UN agenda.

Dr. Fahmida Khatun from Bangladesh said Covid-19 has badly affected the education system, and a lot needs to be done before any new pandemic poses serious threat. Regional Director (IDRC) Dr. Anindya Chatterjee said that lockdowns caused deterioration in the livelihoods and well-being of common people. The informal workers and the small businesses in the rural areas suffered the most, however, innovative government programmes rescued the most vulnerable segments.

British High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis said Pakistan deserves credit for struggling with quality imports. Easier access to finance and bilateral efforts could make a huge difference for achieving growth in trade. Investors are making investments in areas where they could earn dividends but there is also a need to focus on investing where exportable surplus could be generated. Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, ReMIT International Trade Centre, said we need to consider small and medium enterprises for more inclusive and sustainable development. Policies needed to be stabilized for a longer period of time. There is also a need for predictable tax reform, he said.

The former Chairman, Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif said digital economy has become a tool for growth in the post-pandemic era. He said in Pakistan, in addition to E-commerce, we have seen a number of services being introduced in health, education, and cash transfers areas using the digital technology platform.