Shortage of items at USC

Rawalpindi: Kitchen items like ‘Atta’ and ‘Ghee’ which are not available in government run stores for over two months. Limited consumers could buy these two items ‘Atta’ and ‘Ghee’ once in a week only on Sunday from government run stores otherwise not.

The government run stores are selling a 20-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag (low quality) at Rs950 and 1-kilogram ‘ghee’ (low quality) at Rs260 while in open market a 20-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag (low quality) is available at Rs1,100 and 1-kilogtram ‘Ghee’ (low quality) at Rs300 to Rs360. This situation has forced consumers to buy these items from the open market at higher rates thus affecting their monthly budgets. Although sugar is available at the USC outlets, it is of low quality.

‘The News’ collected data from All Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (APVMA) that Rs200 has been increased on 1-kilogram ghee only in two years.

APVMA Chairman Abdul Waheed told ‘The News’ that ghee prices recorded increased only in two years. One kilogram ghee is selling in wholesale market at Rs350 which was not affordable for public. Ghee prices are related with dollar rates, he said. If government not control dollar, ghee would prices further increase in the country, he said. Common man’s trust in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has already dwindled as government-run stores have lost their basic objective to provide relief to the poor segment of the society.

The USC has already increased the prices of a 20-kilogram’Atta’ bag from 800 to Rs950, 1-kilogram ghee from 170 to Rs260 and sugar from Rs68 to Rs85. Despite it, ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ are not available in all stores of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for over two months.

USC Regional Manager (Rawalpindi) told ‘The News’ that we are renovating system of all stores therefore consumers facing shortage of some items. We are going to start an online system. It is worth mentioning here that in three years, ghee prices increased by Rs200 on 1-kilogram, sugar by Rs70 on 1-kilogram, a 20-kilogram bag ‘Atta’ (low quality) by Rs400 and 900-gram tea pack by Rs200.