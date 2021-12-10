‘FDE employees deferred boycott of classes on govt’s assurance’

Islamabad : The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Thursday maintained that they deferred boycott of classes at colleges and schools following written assurances from the government and to avert any academic loss to students.

The FGEJAC which met here with its Chairman Fazal e Moula also maintained that they took the decision of ending boycott of classes without succumbing to any pressure from any political personality of Islamabad. "We have been given assurance with written proofs to abolish clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021," a statement issued by FGEJAC after the meeting said.

The meeting was informed that the decision to defer boycott of classes was taken after the Committee was assured that a summary would be sent to the Prime Minister seeking amendments in the ICT local Government Ordinance in view of FDE employees' grievances.

The FGEJAC said that teaching and non-teaching staff would continue to perform their duties under protest for the next month, waiting for Government's positive action. "We reserve the right to restart boycott and sit-in if our demands are not within one month time," the statement said adding that the Action Committee would not appoint the FDE employees.

Vice Chairman of FGEJAC Farid Yasmin, Vice Chairman and President Federal Government Teachers Association, Malik Amir Khan, Vice Chairman and President of the Non-Teaching Sardar Siddeeq, Vice Chairman Azhar Awan, General Secretary Imran Mughal and others attended the meeting.

It was decided that teaching and non-teaching staff during the next one month would continue to display banners inscribed with slogans in support of their demands at main gates of their institutions and offices and would also create awareness among parents and students in this connection. The parents and students would be apprised of consequences of clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance. 2021. The Action Committee also expressed thanks to the standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate for listening to their grievances.