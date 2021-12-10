NUST convocation

Rawalpindi: The 28th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) was held on Thursday. President Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest, says a press release.

In his address, the President said cyber security was a rapidly growing field that required a targeted approach in education to continually update the set of relevant skills and resources. President Alvi said globally, millions of people with skills in information technology and telecommunication were in demand to analyze the flood of available data. In Pakistan, he said, the capacity to process data was only five percent, which needed professionals through capacity building, skill development, and training programmes.

Commandant MCS, Brig Ali Raza, in his welcome address, highlighted the academic and research achievements of the college over the last one year. While addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the faculty and management of MCS for holding such an auspicious event of the next generation of talented engineers of Pakistan. He congratulated the graduating students as their efforts have come to fruition. Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, HI (M), Inspector General Training and Evaluation, faculty members, educationists and large number of students were also present during the ceremony.