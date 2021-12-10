Mauresmo named as new French Open director

PARIS: Ex-women’s number one Amelie Mauresmo was on Thursday named director of the French Open, replacing Guy Forget.
Mauresmo will be in place until at least 2024, French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton said.
A two-time Grand Slam winner (Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006) and 2004 Olympic singles silver medallist in Athens, the 42-year-old Mauresmo expressed her “pride” at being named director of Roland Garros, the premier claycourt tournament in the world and federation’s principal source of revenue.
