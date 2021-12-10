Farhan hammers season’s third ton as KP beat Sindh

KARACHI: Sahibzada Farhan hammered his third century of the season as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Southern Punjab by seven wickets on the fourth and final day of their eighth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the SBP Sports Complex on Thursday.

Charsadda-born Farhan hit 112 not out as KP achieved the 220-run target in the 57th over after losing three wickets.

Farhan leads the batting chart with 860 runs. He showed a lot of confidence on the pitch and hit every bowler with perfection. He struck 19 fours and one six from 159 balls. He added 167 runs for the third wicket stand with Ashfaq Ahmad who got run out by Agha Salman for an exquisite 77 for which he faced 151 balls. Ashfaq clobbered eight fours in his 151-ball knock.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas got 2-61, for 6-132 match haul. The win enabled KP to join leaders Sindh on 102 points. However, Sindh still lead because of better net run-rate.

Southern Punjab had posted 166-9 declared and 334 all out. KP had piled up 281 in their first innings to gain a lead of 115.

The top four teams are very close to one another with two rounds yet to go to decide the two finalists of the country’s first-class event.

This was the second win for KP, who were the joint winners with Central Punjab in their previous season.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab romped to their second win when they defeated Balochistan by five wickets. Chasing 212, Central Punjab resumed their second innings at 62-1 and achieved the target in 59 overs after losing five wickets.

Mohammad Saad (63*) and Saif Badar (55*) shared 108 for the sixth wicket unbroken partnership.

The win took Central Punjab’s points to 100, just one behind Northern.

Saad hit eight fours from 123 balls while Saif Badar smacked five fours and one six from 69 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti got 2-80, for 9-165 match figures. Left-arm pacer Akif Javed, who remained wicket-less in the first innings, claimed 2-43 in 11 overs.

The loss leaves Balochistan reeling at 71 points which they have earned without winning any game.

Balochistan scored 325 and 148. Central Punjab managed 262 in their first innings.

The penultimate round will begin on Sunday.