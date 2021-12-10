‘Shajar ready to blossom’

ISLAMABAD: Shajar Abbas, who clocked 10.30 for 100m (manual) to become the fastest athlete of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive event at the Jinnah Stadium Friday, wanted consistent support from the government to earn a name for the country in international mega events.

The 21-year old youngster also emerged 200m winner with a 21:00 second time, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar for providing the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“I want to bring laurels for the country by beating the best in sprint running. I would request the government to organize a camp for budding athletes and give them the required exposure to showcase our talent at the international level,” Shajar said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while addressing the Closing Ceremony of the successful Youth Sports Drive said “the full participation of the youth is an encouraging sign.”