PSF mulls hiring foreign coaches to groom youngsters: Amir

ISLAMABAD: As the some experienced members of the national squad failed to deliver at the Asian Team Championship, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is planning to revamp the system by bringing in two well-versed reputed foreign coaches to put more stress on grooming the teenagers.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ here Thursday, PSF senior vice-president Air Marshal Amir Masood announced hiring two internationally recognised coaches to concentrate on grooming the youth rather financially supporting tried and tested ones. “We have decided to hire two internationally recognised coaches to work on youth at the different centres. It was a matter of grave concern for the PSF to see some leading players failing to deliver at the Asian Team Championship. The stakes were high and likewise, we expected that those who were representing the country for years would deliver against the best of teams. Barring Nasir Iqbal, no other senior player came up to the required standard. Such a performance is not acceptable at any level. The PSF has been providing the best of facilities and financial assistance to the leading players and in return we expect them to deliver at the international stage.”

The PSF official praised Nasir’s resolve to make his opponent work hard for each point.

“Nasir Iqbal won his matches against India and even against Japan. Despite having injury problems, he fought hard for every point and went on to win his matches in style but other players looked below their best throughout Asian Seniors.”

Amir revealed that in the wake of Asian Team Championship’s performance some rethinking and readjustments were on the cards.

“Besides hiring foreign coaches, we have already started financially backing of our provincial associations to broaden the pool of players and spread the game to school level. We have given an initial amount of Rs1 million to each provincial association for the purpose. More financial assistance would be given to these associations to unearth the talent and help the PSF in staging renaissance of the game in the country.”

The SVP urged the former legends of the game to come forward and help the PSF in unearthing and coaching the real talent.

“The PSF will bear all the expenses. What we want from the legends is to share their expertise and help the youth to make a name for themselves. We need time and services of these legends.”

The PSF has now started focusing on the youth as the best 10 under-19 players would be picked for financially assistance.

“The PSF will closely monitor these youngsters’ development. Till the time we feel that they are making progress, we would continue to support them. These youngsters are future of the country and as such they would be fully supported in their effort to improve the level of their game. At the same time we want to broaden the pool of players for healthy competition in years to come. The talent hunt programmes will be initiated with the help of provincial associations and those already in the loop would be given international exposure starting from lesser prize money events.”

The youngsters who are likely to get the PSF support in days to come include Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, Hamza Khan, Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi.

The likes of Nasir Iqbal who stood up to the challenge by showing exceptional form will also get the required incentives.