Rapid-fire Head ton puts Australia in firm command

BRISBANE: Travis Head blasted a rapid-fire century to crush England hopes on the second day of the opening Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday.
At the close of play Australia were 343-7, a lead of 196 on England’s dismal first-innings total of 147.
Head was on 112 from only 95 balls, alongside Mitchell Starc, who was not-out 10.
England had threatened a comeback after tea when Ollie Robinson took two wickets in consecutive balls, but Head’s aggressive innings put paid to any hopes of a miracle recovery.
Head came to the crease with Australia 189-3 after Steve Smith edged Mark Wood to keeper Jos Buttler just before tea.
He then watched David Warner (94) and Cameron Green depart to Robinson’s accurate seamers after the break, with Australia still only 89 runs ahead.
But the 27-year-old Head attacked from the outset and was particularly harsh on spinners Jack Leach and Joe Root.
He smashed two sixes and 12 boundaries in his century, his third overall and his first since the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in 2019.
Leach, 1-95 from 11 overs, failed to assert any control and with Ben Stokes also struggling for fitness, skipper Root had to rely heavily on his three-man seam attack.
Earlier, Warner rode his luck in the first two sessions.
The gritty opener was bowled by a no-ball by Stokes before lunch, then dropped by Rory Burns in the first over after the break, before Haseeb Hameed bungled a simple run-out when Warner was on 60.
Warner’s good fortune began in the opening session when Stokes bowled him when he was on 17, but the all-rounder had overstepped to give the Australian opening batsman a reprieve.
It later transpired that technology issues were at the centre of the no-ball drama.
Television replays showed that Stokes had also overstepped on the first three balls of his over, but nothing was called.
That led to suggestions that had he been called earlier by the umpires, he would have adjusted his run-up and Warner’s prized wicket — on Stokes’s fourth delivery — may have stood. —AFP
England won the Toss
England 1st innings
Rory b Starc 0
Haseeb c Smith b Cummins 25
Dawid c †Carey b Hazlewood 6
Root (c) c Warner b Hazlewood 0
Stokes c Labuschagne b Cummins 5
Ollie c Hazlewood b Green 35
Buttler† c †Carey b Starc 39
Chris c Hazlewood b Cummins 21
Ollie c †Carey b Cummins 0
Mark Wood c Harris b Cummins 8
Jack not out 2
Extras: (lb 5, w 1) 6
Total: (50.1 Ov, RR: 2.93) 147
Fall: 1-0, 0.1 ov 2-11, 3.2 ov 3-11, 5.5 ov 4-29, 12.4 ov 5-60, 26.4 ov 6-112, 40.3 ov 7-118, 43.1 ov 8-122, 44.3 ov 9-144, 48.3 ov 10-147, 50.1 ov
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-2-35-2 Josh Hazlewood 13-4-42-2 Pat Cummins 13.1-338-5 Nathan Lyon 9-2-21-0 Cameron Green 3-1-6-1
Australia 1st Innings
Warner c Stokes b Robinson 94
Harris c Malan b Robinson 3
Marnus c Wood b Leach 74
Steven c †Buttler b Wood 12
Travis not out 112
Cameron b Robinson 0
Carey† c Pope b Woakes 12
Cummins(c) c Hameed b Root 12
Starc not out 10
Extras: (b 4, lb 4, nb 4, w 2) 14
Total: (84 Ov, RR: 4.08) 343/7
Yet to bat: Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Fall: 1-10, 5.2 ov 2-166, 47.2 ov 3-189, 52.6 ov 4-195, 55.2 ov 5-195, 55.3 ov 6-236, 64.4 ov 7-306, 75.6 ov
Bowling: Chris Woakes 20-7-56-1 Ollie Robinson 18-8-48-3 Mark Wood 20-4-57-1 Ben Stokes 9-0-50-0 Jack Leach 11-0-95-1 Joe Root 6-0-29-1
Test Debut: Alex Carey (AUS)
Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker
PSL 7 will be Shahid Afridi's last season
PARIS: Ex-women’s number one Amelie Mauresmo was on Thursday named director of the French Open, replacing Guy...
MILAN: AC Milan will turn their attention to cementing top spot in Italy this weekend after the gulf between the Serie...
KARACHI: Sahibzada Farhan hammered his third century of the season as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Southern Punjab by...
ABU DHABI: Lewis Hamilton will cement his position as one of Formula One’s legends if he wins a record eighth world...
LONDON: European football’s governing body UEFA has confirmed that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game with...