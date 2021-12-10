WI squad arrives amid tight security

KARACHI: Three month back, it seemed all doom and gloom for Pakistan cricket when New Zealand’s team aborted its tour of the country just hours before the series-opening match.

On Thursday, West Indies signaled the return of international cricket to Pakistan when they landed here with a 26-member team for a white-ball series.

The West Indians, spearheaded by Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope, will play three Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of One-day Internationals. All six games will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium from December 13 to 22. West Indies are visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2018.

With star all-rounder Kieron Pollard out of the series because of a hamstring injury, Pooran will captain the visitors in the T20I series while Hope will lead them in the ODI games. Pollard has been replaced by allrounder Rovman Powell for the T20Is and wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas for the ODIs.

Pollard is not the only leading player missing from the touring party which is without Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer. However, the ODI squad has the services of young but rising players like Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith while the T20I squad includes Dominic Drakes and Motie.

An official said a 26-member party had flown to Karachi early Thursday before being escorted by heavy security to the team hotel.

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to the country in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.

That was followed by England’s decision to withdraw visits by their men’s and women’s teams scheduled for October.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight.

The cricket-mad nation endured a long spell without a visit from an international team following a terror attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates — until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

The three T20Is are on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs will be on December 18, 20 and 22.

T20I squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell

ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas. –with inputs from agencies