Arrest of youth’s killers demanded

SUKKUR: The members of Shar community on Thursday protested against the police for not arresting the killers of youth belonging to their community. Reports said the people of Shar community protested against the killing of youth, Saeed Ahmed, son of Gul Sheer Shar, in the limits of Faiz Muhammad Bhindo Police Station.

The protesters said the police failed to arrest the killers of Saeed Ahmed. Father of the deceased, Gul Sheer Shar, Aitbar, Bahram, Bakhat Ali and Ghulam Muhammad Shar said that accused Menhal Khan Narejo, Dino Narejo, Jabbar, Bagh and others were involved in the murder of their youth.

They said the criminals have taken the Katcha area of the Faiz Muhammad Bhindo hostage, alleging that there was no writ of the police. They said that they had registered an FIR against the accused but the police failed to take any action against those involved in the murder of the youth. They further said the police completely failed to protect them from the criminals. They demanded the immediate arrest of killers.