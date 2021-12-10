‘Karo Kari’ claims two more lives in Kashmore

SUKKUR: The tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ left two men dead in Shikarpur and Kashmore districts on Wednesday.Reports said unidentified accused shot dead a youth, Abdul Hayee Jaferi over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in Gharhi Yasin area of district Shikarpur. Police shifted the body to a local hospital, while raids were underway to apprehend the culprits. Another report said accused Dilbar Jafferi gunned down Muhammad Mureed Jafferi 6over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue at village Khohawar in Kashmore and was on the run.
